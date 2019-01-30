The UAE continues to maintain its position as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world with 25 per cent of card spending in the UAE is made by international travellers. This international spending grew by 6 per cent during 2017. In 2018, visitors from Saudi Arabia accounted for 20 per cent of overall international spending followed by China, USA, UK, Kuwait, Russia and India. The impact of the strategic partnership between the UAE and China, via initiatives like Hala China, saw Chinese spending grow by over 50 per cent in 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.