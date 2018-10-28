Dubai: The UAE Central Bank unveiled on Sunday the new Dh100 banknote that will enter into circulation this week.

The new currency bill has been reprinted with new security features, which can all be found on the front side.

In an ad posted on Gulf News, the authority said the new banknote will be introduced into circulation on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

“This currency note will be put in circulation as legal tender, along with the Dh100 denomination currency notes currently in circulation,” the central bank stated.

What are the security features on the front side of the new notes?

1. On the left-hand bottom corner of the bill, there is a colour-changing security feature.

When the note is tilted, the colour shifts from green to blue and shows a bar of light moving from the top to bottom. The numeral 100 is also integrated in this particular feature.

2. Near the centre of the bill, the colour shifting security thread has been replaced with an advanced Galaxy three-dimensional security thread.

When the user tilts the bill, the colour changes from green to blue and a three-dimensional movement will be noticeable within the enhanced circular element.

3. On the upper right corner of the note, the original silver filigree foil has been replaced with the so-called “intaglio overprint.”

4. On the bottom right of the bill, the denomination value “100” has been removed.

UAE residents had been warned against the circulation of fake banknotes. Last May 2017, authorities seized counterfeit money amounting to $20 million in Ajman.

Here are a few tips on how to spot counterfeit money:

1. Feel the banknote. A fake bill can feel like it’s a photocopy, while the genuine one feels thicker. “Feel the quality of the banknote, counterfeit bank note will always be slightly thicker than the real bank note,” Rajiv Raipancholia of the Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG), an organisation of money transfer outlets in the UAE, advised earlier.

“The counterfeit bank note will feel like a photocopied paper. For a genuine bank note you need to feel the smooth and embossed texture of the note due to intaglio printing.”

2.. Check or examine the paper. While examining the note, pay attention to small details, such as a blurred portrait or image.

3. Hold the bill up to a light and check for watermark. “The bank note, whether genuine or counterfeit, can be determined depending on whether the watermark bears exactly the same image of the person whose portrait is on the bill,” said Raipancholia.

And while holding the bill up against the light, look for security thread, which runs from the top to the bottom of the note and it’s either embedded or threaded through the paper.

4. Tilt the banknote and notice the shifting color of the security thread.

5. Use a detection device. This can range from an easy-to-use pen that doesn’t cost a lot of money to a more sophisticated machine that is equipped with ultraviolet, magnetic, watermark and micro-print detectors.