Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Tuesday alerted consumers of an increase in fraudulent activities, and stressed the need not to disclose information such as personal and bank account information to any person or entity.
The Central Bank said neither it nor banks operating in the UAE will request such information from consumers and warned them of malicious phone calls and fraudulent messages they may receive via WhatsApp using CBUAE's name and logo.
In addition, CBUAE reminded consumers not to answer such calls or messages, as well as opening any attached links to avoid data exposure to malicious websites.
The Central Bank urged the public to report to the relevant authorities when they receive fraudulent calls and messages, or in the event of financial fraud.