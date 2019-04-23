The new board will serve for the next three years from May 2019 to April 2022

Staff Report

Dubai: UAE Banks Federation (UBF) on Tuesday announced a new board of directors following its annual general assembly meeting held on Monday.

The new board will serve for the next three years from May 2019 to April 2022, and now comprises Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair — Chairman (CEO, Mashreq Bank), Khalifa Al Suwaidi — Vice Chairman (First Abu Dhabi Bank), Omran Abdullah Omran Taryam — Member (Invest Bank), Khamis Bu Haroun — Member (Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank), Mohammad Omran Al Shamsi — Member (RAKBank), Sulaiman Mousa Al Jassim — Member (National Bank of Fujairah), Amr Al Menhali — Member (Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank) Hamed Kazim — Member (Commercial Bank of Dubai) Abdullah Qassim — Member (Emirates NBD) and Jamal Saleh — Director General.

During the meeting, members reviewed UBF’s key activities and achievements during 2018. The progress that UBF and its committees made last year were commended, particularly in relation to protecting customers and banks against cyber-attacks, reinforcing anti-money laundering measures, and enhancing fraud prevention across the banking landscape. Members also approved the audited UBF financial statements and auditors’ report for 2018, ratified the budget for 2019, and approved strategic objectives and action plan for the year 2019.