Abu Dhabi: Banks in the UAE have adequate capital and liquidity buffer to withstand severe shocks, the Central Bank said in a report on Thursday.
The banking system also has a robust payment system that kept pace with rapid digitisation of the financial services sector and withstood cyber resilience tests.
Releasing the Financial Stability Report, the Central Bank outlined the steps it has taken to support the national economy during the Covid pandemic, including the gradual exit from the Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS). The first phase completed by the end of 2021, and the second phase concluded by the end of June 2022. The Central Bank will maintain the final third phase of TESS measures during the second half of 2022.
The regulator also conducted risk-based supervision, and solvency and liquidity stress tests to assess potential vulnerabilities, which indicated that the country’s banking system remained sturdy.
The report also outlines the risks for the banking system, which stem from the potential deterioration of assets quality and insufficient change in banks’ business models in light of the global digital transformation, climate change and the rising governance requirements.
Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: “The Financial Stability Report records the CBUAE’s approach to identifying and mitigating potential systemic risks and safeguarding the stability and resilience of the UAE financial sector. The report projects a positive outlook for the country’s economy and financial system in 2022.
“The global macro-financial outlook, however, could be affected by supply chain disruptions, rising inflationary pressures, and further escalating geopolitical tensions. We will continue to monitor evolving global vulnerabilities closely and stand ready to take additional measures if needed.
“The CBUAE’s vision is to become among the top central banks globally in enhancing monetary and financial stability and supporting UAE’s competitiveness. We share this determination with the UAE leadership and licensed financial institutions, and together we are implementing an ambitious transformation strategy to achieve this.”