The ‘selective tax’ — or sin tax, will be enforced in 90-days time

Ashtray full of cigarette butts. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Cigarettes, alcohol, energy and soft drinks are going to be more expensive from June, when a new national tax is applied in Oman.

The ‘selective tax’ — or sin tax, will be enforced in 90-days time after His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said issued a Royal Decree that approves the new levy.

The Royal Decree stated: “By the first Royal Decree, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said approves the Selective Tax Law. The Tax Law will come into effect after 90 days.”