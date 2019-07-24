Noor Bank’s revenue rose by seven per cent in H1 2019, with contributions from income via net financing and investments as well as non-funded income. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Noor Bank, a Shariah-compliant bank has announced a record net profit of Dh410 million in H1 2019, notching up a 29 per cent increase over the first six months of last year and an 11 per cent increase on the 2017 full-year net profit.

“We attribute our record results in H1 2019 to our robust balance sheet and solid performance across our businesses,” said John Iossifidis, CEO of Noor Bank.

Noor Bank’s revenue rose by seven per cent in H1 2019, with contributions from income via net financing and investments as well as non-funded income, generated through diversified performance across business lines in accordance with 2019 growth plans. Stringent expense management restricted cost growth to two per cent, improving the cost-to-income ratio to 33.5 per cent.

“Our disciplined cost management and lower impairment charges have significantly contributed to the surge in net profit with an improved cost-to-income ratio. The stable impaired financing ratio and high provision coverage are a testament to the enhanced quality of our financing book,” said Iossifidis.

Noor Bank achieved a 16.1 per cent annualised return on shareholders’ equity. Reinforcing the bank’s overall growth, total assets were up by four per cent, while customer financing increased by five per cent, and customer deposits rose by 11 per cent over H1 2018.