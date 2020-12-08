B R Shetty, Founder and Chairman of NMC group Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dr. B.R. Shetty, the Indian billionaire and founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange, is calling in outside help to restructure his his liabilities and restructure his investment company.

The consultancy Duff & Phelps will come up with solutions for BRS Ventures, which has been the vehicle for multiple investments made by Shetty, including in pharmaceuticals.

As with NMC and UAE Exchange, BRS Ventures also reportedly owes banks, local and international, significant amounts, and there has been speculation that some of the assets held by it would be disposed. BRS is also the majority shareholder in Neopharma, a venture that too was caught up in the year-long financial scandal that rocked Shetty’s empire.

The Duff & Phelps team will be headed by Richard Clarke, whose task will be to quantify the liabilities and negotiate with creditors to come up with a mutually agreeable solution.

All-round makeover

“Duff & Phelps will support their efforts in dealing with financial liabilities related to their family group interests, including but not restricted to indirect exposures to NMC and Finablr debts,” said a statement issued by Shetty’s office.

It was last month that Shetty tried to fly back to the UAE from India, but was stopped at the Bengaluru airport on directives issued by an Indian court. The businessman has since filed an appeal to overturn the travel ban. But Indian banks to which he owes money have been taking a tough stance of late, and may not relent to overturning the travel restrictions.