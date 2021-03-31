An Aadhar card. Government of India's Income Tax Department has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar cards with PAN to June 30. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Government of India's Income Tax Department has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar cards with PAN to June 30.

The original deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN was March 31. Failing to link the two by the last date would render the PAN invalid.

The Aadhaar is also known as the Unique Identity Number (UID) and is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI. The PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the Income Tax department itself.

“Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The income tax department said it has received representations from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry had said that people who fail to complete the linking process before March 31 midnight will not only face a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 but their PAN will also become inoperative.

The penalty for not linking PAN and Aadhaar card has been added under a new section (Section 234H) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. It was notified by the government at the time of passing the Finance Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on March 23.

If PAN becomes invalid or inoperative, you will not be able to conduct any financial transactions where you are required to quote it. For instance, any bank transaction above Rs 50,000 requires PAN.

As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, it is mandatory for every person to quote the Aadhaar number in their income tax return and the application for the allotment of PAN, provided they are eligible for Aadhaar. Every person who has been allotted PAN as of 1 July 1, 2017 and who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number is required to link his PAN to Aadhaar.