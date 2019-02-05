Isbank’s net income was 4.6 billion liras ($885 million) in the first nine months of last year, almost flat from a year earlier, while its profit fell 19 per cent in the third quarter compared with the second quarter. The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 3.4 per cent at the end of September, compared with the sector’s average of 3.2 per cent. The lender sees bad loans rising to around 6 per cent this year.