I feel the UAE government is already doing a spectacular job of fostering a culture of innovation in the country. A testament to this is that the UAE is ranked 11th in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business out of 190 global economies. This achievement is the result of the various reforms put in place by the government. Private institutions can do more to back entrepreneurship and innovation by supporting local businesses. At Mashreq, we recognise the need of SMEs for trade and working capital finance and we support business growth and development in the UAE. However, what’s equally important as financial support is knowledge sharing. We work with SMEs to ensure they find the right solution for their business, which is delivered in the most effective and efficient manner. Through our flexible working capital and financing, we provide overdrafts and short-term loans. However, it is critical for private institutions to extend support that goes beyond just funding.