Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), reported a net profit of Dh4.4 billion for the full year 2021, up 39 per cent year on year.

“Despite the on-going global market uncertainties, the UAE banking sector remains robust with rising profitability and strong capitalization. DIB has successfully navigated through the ongoing economic environment generating a significant 39 per cent growth in net profits,” said Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank.

With strong management cost controls and lower impairment charges bank reported strong net profits despite a decline in the bank’s total income which stood at Dh11.79 billion for the year 2021 compared to Dh13.14 billion in 2020.

The 10 per cent decline in total income was a result of lower funded income due to marginal decline in earning assets and the continued subdued lower rate environment globally. Global headwinds with the re-emergence of the outbreak were witnessed during the closing quarter of the year which also impacted business volumes.

“Amidst the headwinds that the global economies are still facing, DIB has remained resilient with a remarkable 39 per cent year on year growth in profitability. Thissolid underlying performance demonstrates the robustness of our strategy which allows us to deliver results irrespective of the prevailing economic conditions and climate,” said Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB.

Balance sheet trends

Net financing & sukuk investments stood at Dh228.5 billion during the year marginally lower than last year. Sukuk investments saw a robust growth of 18 per cent to reach Dh41.8 billion as the bank continues to focus investing in highly rated sovereign instruments.

New consumer financing amounted to nearly Dh14 billion in consumer and another Dh22 billion for wholesale banking during 2021.

Customer deposits stood at Dh205.8 billion during the year with CASA [current and savings accounts] increasing by 4.4 per cent to Dh90.1 billion representing 44 per cent of customer deposits.

Operating expenses improved 7 per cent year on year to Dh2.52 billion compared to Dh2.72 billion in the same period of last year as cost synergies and on-going bank wide digitalisation efforts continue to materialize.

DIB’s impairment charges declined significantly by 46 per cent to Dh2.44 billion compared to Dh4.55 billion in 2020, a clear result of prudent underwriting and improving general market conditions.

Liquidity and capital

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at 136 per cent remains well above regulatory requirement with finance to deposit ratio of 91 per cent depicting a healthy and comfortable liquidity position.