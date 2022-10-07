Dubai: The biggest insurer in Dubai, Oman Insurance, has taken on a new identity – ‘Sukoon’, which translates into peace of mind.
“In the last three years, we carried out extensive market research and brought together some of the world's best-in-class rebranding experts to guide and advise us,” said Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO.
“We have gone through several focus groups, interviews, and surveys. We tested dozens of names, logos and colours to finally select Sukoon. This rebranding represents a new, exciting chapter for us following our successful transformation in the past years, centered around building a rock-solid company and delivering an unrivalled quality of service to our 800,000+ clients.”
Oman Insurance came into being in 1975, as part of the Al Ghurair Group. Apart from the UAE, the insurer had overseas interests too, one of which – the operations in Turkey – it sold recently. “My father Abdullah Al Ghurair launched Oman Insurance in 1975, almost half a century ago,” said Abdul-Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman. “A lot has been achieved and much impressive progress has been made in all these years to prepare ourselves for the future of insurance.
“Today, the company is amongst the best, strongest and most customer-centric insurers in the region. It is the right time for us to reflect these changes and our values in a new brand.”
The Dubai insurer had gross written premiums (GWP) of Dh3.54 billion in 2021, which was, broadly, quite a good year for the UAE insurance sector. Sukoon is listed on DFM and has an 'A' rating from Standard & Poor's and A2 by Moody's.
“Sukoon is a new starting point where leveraging our foundations, we will develop an exceptional insurance platform," said Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO. "We will achieve this by investing massively in our transformation with dozens of projects in the pipeline focused on digital, partnerships and international development, notably with our Lloyd’s syndicate."