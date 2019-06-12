The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). (Image is for illustration purposes only.) Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: In an unprecedented move, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) employees will get five days of statutory paternity leave as per the new employment law as the country looks at gender equality at workplace.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has enacted a new employment law, that will be effective from August 28, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office. Provisions also include significant penalties introduced for violations of conditions of employment, visa and residency sponsorship.

“The DIFC Employment Law enhancements are integral to creating an attractive environment for the almost 24,000-strong workforce based in the DIFC to thrive, while protecting and balancing the interests of both employers and employees,” Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said in a statement.