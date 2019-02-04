“The launch of the first phase of the scheme dedicated to SMEs is in line with EDB’s commitment to create and offer an integrated portfolio of innovative financing products and solutions that will enhance SMEs’ access to capital, recognising that the sector is one of the major growth drivers of the national economy, which will boost the UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness,” Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Chairman of Emirates Development Bank, said in a statement.