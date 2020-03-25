17 financial initiatives for individuals and SMEs

Ten initiatives for individuals

Defer installments (principal & interest on existing loans (personal, auto and mortgages) and credit cards for up to 3 months for eligible customers until June 30, 2020 with no additional bank charges.

1. Halt foreclosures on mortgages for defaulted customers until September 30, 2020.

2. Halt suspension of bank accounts for retrenched customers until June 30, 2020.

3. Refund credit card processing fees in full for foreign currency transactions committed after January 1, 2020, associated with cancellation of travel plans.

4. Installment programmes with no service fees for utility bill payment until June 30, 2020.

5. Defer installments on new loans (personal, auto & mortgages) and credit cards for up to three months for eligible customers until June 30, 2020 with 50 per cent reduction in associated bank charges.

6. Reduce interest charges on new loans and credit cards for eligible customers based on new prevailing rate.

7. Reduce bank charges by 50 per cent on early settlement of loans until June 30, 2020.

8. Reduce required down-payment by 5 per cent for first-time home buyers.

9. Interest-free installment plans for school tuition with waiver of service charges or 0 % interest loan until June 30, 2020

Seven initiatives for SMEs

1. Defer installments on existing borrowing up to 3 months for eligible customers until June 30, 2020 with no additional bank charges.

2. Reduce bank’s merchant service fees (credit card transactions) by 50 per cent for eligible SME customers with usage below Dh5 million per annum until June 30, 2020.

3. Reduce banking fees and charges on zero balance accounts up to 50 per cent for eligible customers.

4. Reduce minimum average balance requirements for all SME account categories to up to Dh10,000 per month for eligible customers.

5. Defer instalments on new borrowing for up to 3 months for eligible customers until June 30, 2020 with 50 per cent reduction in associated bank charges.

6. Reduce interest charges on new borrowings based on new prevailing interest rates for eligible customers.

7. Reduce bank charges by 50 per cent on early settlement of existing borrowing for eligible customers until June 30, 2020.

