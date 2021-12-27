Each physical limited edition artwork will come with its own digital twin NFT, making CBD one of the first banks in the world to have its own NFT. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai is hosting an NFT art exhibition at its digital lab in DIFC. The exhibition is presented in partnership with Amrita Sethi, a UAE-based NFT artist.

The NFT art exhibition shares the story of how CBD has evolved with the UAE over the last 50 years. The story links the iconic Deira Clock Tower, integral to the logo and identity of CBD, to its landmark head office building. The art emphasises how CBD will continue to lead the way for innovation and back the ambition of present and future generations to ensure long-term sustainable growth for the UAE.

Visitors can scan the QR code embedded in the artwork, after which the augmented reality feature allows them to enjoy and “see sound” through her art. Each physical limited edition artwork will come with its own digital twin NFT, making CBD one of the first banks in the world to have its own NFT.

“We are delighted to celebrate the UAE’s historic Golden Jubilee by hosting a unique NFT art exhibition that speaks about the country’s remarkable rise and achievements in just half a century. Further, I am proud to be able to showcase CBD’s parallel growth over this same period. The UAE has taken great strides in becoming a global technology and innovation hub. CBD has supported, and will continue to support, the UAE on this journey,” said CBD CEO Bernd van Linder.