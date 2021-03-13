The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aurora50, a social enterprise focusing on achieving gender-balanced boardrooms in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aurora50, a social enterprise focusing on achieving gender-balanced boardrooms in the UAE.

The partnership will advance female representation on public and private sector boards consistent with international best practice through knowledge exchange and building a strong pipeline of female talent.

As a regulatory authority for licensed financial institutions in the UAE, we are committed to supporting the national agenda through engaging with the nomination committees of the Boards of financial institutions to ensure a fair representation of women on their Boards, as required by the CBUAE Corporate Governance regulation. - Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE

The MoU was signed by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, co-founder of Aurora50 and Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, in a virtual ceremony, which took place on March 9, 2021. The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Sabri Hamed Al Azazi, Chief Operating Officer of the CBUAE and Mrs. Diana Wilde, co-founder of Aurora50, along with other representatives from both organisations.

Remarkable progress

“The UAE has made remarkable progress in the past decade to increase the participation of women in the public and private sectors, and advancing gender equality is part of the UAE's 2021 National Agenda,” said Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.

The partnership between the CBUAE and Aurora50 aims to enhance and accelerate gender diversity in boardrooms and increase female representation. It provides a platform for knowledge sharing through conferences, meetings, seminars and workshops, and supports development of skills.

"The work that we do at Aurora50 and our Pathway20 initiative aims to develop resilient and high-performing boards based on the foundations of competence, diversity and inclusion. The partnership with the CBUAE reinforces the link between the representation of women on boards and national economic development,” said Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, co-founder of Aurora50.