Dubai: Bank of Sharjah Group on Wednesday reported a pre-provision net profit of Dh120 million.

Upon application of Dh587 million as hyperinflation effect, linked to the operations of its Lebanese subsidiary Emirates Lebanon Bank (ELBank) the Group recognized a net loss of Dh467 million and a total comprehensive loss of Dh447 million versus a positive equity component of Dh740 million.

The Group’s balance sheet remains strong, with total assets standing at Dh37.70 billion, up 4 per cent compared to Dh36.14 billion t yearend 2020.

The Group continues to enjoy a high asset quality and other robust metrics that remain healthy as a result of strict adherence to maintaining a disciplined and focused approach to lending, recovery and funding.

The Group continues to also enjoy comfortable liquidity and a solid capital position with a customer deposit base of Dh23.94 billion with a loans-to-deposits ratio of 84 per cent compared to 82 per cent at the yearend 2020 and a cost-to-income ratio of 50 per cent compared to 32 per cent at the close of 2020.

Hyper inflation provisions

The Group’s operations in Lebanon continued to witness unprecedented events stemming from political and economic turmoil, since October 17 2019. The Group has complied with Banque du Liban (BDL) Circular No. 13129, dated 4 November 2019, calling for the increase by 20 per cent of the equity of Lebanese banks prior to 30 June 2020.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published in December 2020 the inflation forecasts. Whereby, the Lebanese economy is considered a hyperinflationary for the purposes of applying IAS 29 and for the retranslation of foreign operations in accordance with IAS 21 and its effects on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending 30 June 2021.

Accordingly, the financial statements of Emirates Lebanon Bank SAL have been restated by applying a general price index to the historical cost, in order to reflect the changes in the purchasing power of the LBP, on the closing date of the financial statements.

The net effect of hyperinflation on the consolidated equity for the period ended 30 June 2021 was positive and amounted to Dh153 million, representing the difference between Dh587 million negative variation on the P&L figures and Dh740 million positive variation on total equity. This has pushed the net equity of the Group by Dh153 million to Dh3.44 billion as at June 30 2021 versus Dh3.16 billion as at December 31 2020.