Getting Fiscal Balancing Programme back on track

Bahrain launched its Fiscal Balance Programme (FBP) at end-2018, targeting a balanced budget in 2022, a target Fitch now expect to be reached further out.

Last month Bahrain said that due to the coronavirus crisis last year, it had postponed the target year for a

balanced budget to 2024.

The initial FBP projected government debt/GDP without the FBP would rise to 106 per cent of GDP, but would decline to 82 per cent in 2022 with the reforms. It assumed an average oil price of $60/barrel (bbl). Initial steps at the start of 2019 included the introduction of VAT and a voluntary retirement scheme.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic blew the FBP off course, disrupting activity and pushing down oil prices.

The 2021-2022 budget included some reforms, such as reducing electricity and water subsidies and trimming operating expenses like administration and procurement costs. Spending in H1 2021 has been restrained, falling by 4 per cent year on year. The rebound in oil prices has meanwhile helped to lift budget revenue by 23 per cent year on year in H1 2021.

Fitch’s latest forecasts, which do not assume any VAT hike, see the budget deficit falling to 7.9 per cent of GDP in 2021, from 16.8 per cent in 2020.