ADIB Pay, launched in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and digital payments leader Visa, will help cardholders make contactless payments with their watch, ring or bracelet, without having to carry a physical plastic card.

The contactless payment clasp can be attached to several wrist wearables, instantly turning it into a smart payment service. ADIB Pay will be initially offered to select customers.

Samih Awadhalla, Acting Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: “ADIB continues to roll out innovative digital payment services as we further develop our digital capabilities. We are proud to launch the region’s first tokenised, contactless payment clasp with our partners Tappy Technologies and Visa. ADIB Pay demonstrates our commitment to offering simplicity and convenience to our customers. This is a significant milestone for the bank, and we won’t stop there. Customers can expect more solutions that will help them bank with ease and simplicity.”

The ADIB Pay contactless payment ring. Image Credit: Supplied

To set up the process, first the customer’s ADIB Visa card is tokenised via the supporting ADIB Pay application. Second, using the companion Universal Passive Provisioning Unit (UPPU) that connects to ADIB Pay via Bluetooth, the digital card is automatically provisioned to the chip embedded within the payment clasp. Once provisioning is complete, the customer is ready to make quick and easy payments with the tap of their wrist watch and will be able to instantly view their ADIB Pay transaction history in the application.

Tokenisation is the data security process of replacing actual, sensitive card information with non-sensitive data elements that cannot be exploited even if the ADIB Pay wearable is lost.

Wayne Leung, CEO of Tappy Technologies, said: “We are proud to partner with ADIB to redefine the consumer wearable payment experience that is convenient, effortless and hyper secured adhering to the highest contactless standards in the world. As a certified technology partner of Visa, Tappy extends the power of network token service to safeguard customer sensitive payment credentials on wearable devices. With the Tappy developed UPPU technology, consumers can digitise their payment cards within seconds and transform their traditional timepiece into a contactless payment accessory without ever needing to recharge it.”

During the pandemic, hygiene drove consumers across the world to look for safer ways to pay, with contactless payments emerging as a popular alternative. According to a survey published by Visa, Dubai Police and Dubai economy in 2021, there are no signs this trend will be reversed – 45 per cent of consumers surveyed in the UAE said they are more likely to use contactless payments in the future.