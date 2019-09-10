The ADCB headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has agreed to sell the majority of its banking portfolio in India to DCB Bank as it plans to exit all operations in India. The bank on Tuesday said the decision “will have no impact on profitability” and is part of its strategy to focus on its home market, the UAE.

The banking portfolio being sold to DCB Bank, a private commercial bank in India, comprises Dh355 million in assets and Dh601 million in liabilities, ADCB said. The sale will be made at par.