Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Global Market will switch to a Monday-to-Friday working week from January 1 for its 3,700 plus registered entities. The financial hub made the working week transition after the UAE became the first nation to introduce a four-and-a-half day work week for government workforce.
“As an IFC (international financial centre) strategically positioned along the East-West trade corridors, ADGM has been a vital partner and business enabler to local and international stakeholders and customers,” said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM.
With the working week in sync with the rest of the global markets, more market participants will look to the UAE - and ADGM - as their base for further growth in the region. “ADGM remains committed and will continue to advance the economic competitiveness and sustainability of Abu Dhabi and the UAE through its innovativeness, robust regulatory frameworks, connectivity and world-class services,” the Chairman added.
In recent months, ADGM has been a magnet for fintechs and startups. A raft of initiatives and funding possibilities have been aligned within the hub's framework to tap the best ideas out there in the financial services space.