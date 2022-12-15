With fuel prices increasing over the past year or so, who wouldn’t love some savings when filling that petrol tank? This is now a reality thanks to a new partnership between the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) and ENOC Group.

The Yes Rewards Credit Card from CBD is all about benefits and allows you to upgrade your lifestyle while you pay for goods and services. This means that not only can you stretch out the finance for those big purchases but also take advantage of various offers while you shop.

Here are eight reasons why the CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card is just the right card for you.

15 per cent savings on fuel and more

CBD has teamed up with ENOC Group to launch this co-branded CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card, which means more benefits at fuel stations are available for cardholders. The card will reward customers with up to 15% back on all spending at ENOC and EPPCO service station, including fuel, Zoom, AutoPro, Pronto, and more. The value back is provided in the form of Yes Points via ENOC’s Yes Rewards App, which is redeemable on fuel or other services at ENOC and EPPCO.

Enjoy a welcome bonus

New cardholders can enjoy an AED 250 welcome bonus in the form of 25,000 Yes Rewards, meaning free fuel for you.

The card can be free for life

The CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card is free for the first year. It is also free for subsequent years, subject to an annual spend of over Dh12,000. When perks of the card include purchase protection against theft or damage and offers such as complimentary rounds of golf at Trump International Golf Club, this is a winning combination for cardholders.

Easy application process through the CBD Mobile App

If that sounds like the perfect credit card for your lifestyle, the good news is that it’s very easy to apply through the CBD Mobile App and takes only a few minutes.

Ready to apply directly on the CBD Mobile App? Click here

Cinema tickets are half-price

With all the savings you make on the card, you can treat yourself and your family to a fun night at the cinema. Since cardholders benefit from a 50 % discount on cinema tickets at VOX, Reel, and Novo cinemas, the extra money will be left for popcorn and treats!

Travel like a VIP with complimentary airport lounge access

With complimentary access to more than 1,000 airport lounges that use the Lounge Key program, CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card cardholders can travel like a superstar. Just don’t forget to post the photos on social media.

Free valet parking for cardholders

The CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card has many benefits that will leave you feeling like a VIP. Free valet parking twice a month is one of these perks, which means you can rock up in your car and pull up right outside the door of your chosen venue.

Complimentary golf

And to top it off, you can enjoy four complimentary rounds of Golf at Trump International Golf Club every month.