By using an offshore bank, residents gain access to the highly personalised world of banking, often at a surprisingly low entry point Image Credit: Shutterstock

With its promise of security and lucrative offers from global banking institutions, offshore banking is on the rise in the UAE.

By using an offshore bank, residents gain access to the highly personalised world of banking, often at a surprisingly low entry point. If you have a global lifestyle, and are looking for a safe, accessible way to grow, protect and preserve your wealth, then offshore banking could be the right solution for you.

Picking the right bank in the right location is important. Knowing that your money is in a politically stable environment with a strong and robust economy, as you lay the financial foundations for your future generations, will give you peace of mind.

With Citibank, you have access to personalised solutions to meet your financial goals. In addition to the spectrum of wealth management services it offers, Citibank also offers a host of exclusive experiences tailored to suit your lifestyle.

Here are 7 reasons why you need this global wealth management banking account:

1. Bespoke Service

Experience a whole new world of personal banking Image Credit: Shutterstock

Experience a whole new world of personal banking in Singapore with Citibank International Personal Bank (IPB). A single dedicated Relationship Manager based in the UAE is available to assist with your financial needs, allowing you to enjoy customised solutions tailored to your specific banking and financial planning needs.

2. Banking at your fingertips

Manage all your accounts across countries on a single platform Image Credit: Shutterstock

Access online trading platforms that offer an array of features with focus on wealth management products such as online mutual funds, brokerage, and FX services on major global markets outside of the Gulf region with real time quotes and performance charts. Manage all your accounts across countries on a single platform. Also, allocate and monitor how your investments perform as well as rebalance your portfolio with the help of the Total Wealth Advisor tool in real time.

3. Fee-free fund transfers

Enjoy the convenience of global banking with instant and fee-free global funds transfers between your Citibank accounts.

4. Market insights at your fingertips

Make better informed decisions with an in-depth understanding of markets, trends and opportunities Image Credit: Shutterstock

Stay updated on key global market developments with a wealth of insights like comprehensive market research reports and in-depth thematic articles from analysts across the globe, so you can make better-informed decisions on the go.

5. Lifestyle benefits

Tee off in style with complimentary access to some of the UAE’s most prestigious golf clubs Image Credit: Pixabay

Banking with Citigold is more than just premium banking benefits. Tee off in style with complimentary access to some of the UAE’s most prestigious golf clubs and enjoy VIP shopping experiences with the world’s finest brands.

6. Ride in style

Ride in your own complimentary limousine when you visit the bank in Dubai Image Credit: Shutterstock

Relive the glamour of Dubai in class and style by riding in your own complimentary limousine when you visit the bank in Dubai.

7. Luxury lounges

Get access to exclusive Mastercard Privileges, such as Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey Image Credit: Shutterstock

Travel the world in comfort as a global traveler. Wherever you are, Citi’s global network helps take care of all your banking needs, and you can enjoy the same Citigold privileges and exclusive services that you do at home.

Also, leverage Citi’s partnership with MasterCard and get access to exclusive Mastercard Privileges, such as Mastercard® Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey™.

The advantages of having a global wealth management banking account are many, and the idea of seamless service and a superb banking experience place the Citi client a cut above the rest.

Quick Facts

• A single dedicated Relationship Manager based in the UAE for your banking and wealth management needs.

• View all your Citi accounts across borders on one platform.

• Holistic and personalised financial solutions that are fully customised to your needs, goals and finances.

• Manage allocations of investments and monitor their performance in real-time.

• Global funds transfers within Citi are instant and fee-free.

• Receive updates on the latest market developments on the go with Citi Wealth Insights.

• Fee-free cash withdrawals at Citi ATMs within and outside the UAE and access to Citigold Centres worldwide.

• Misplaced your wallet and need emergency cash? Visit any Citigold Centre worldwide and withdraw up to $10,000 instantly from your account.

• Call Citi’s 24-Hour Citigold Priority Hotline anytime, anywhere in the world for immediate assistance, available in your home language.