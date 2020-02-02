Get the best-in-class wealth management solutions, life insurance and a host of other tailored offers that compliment your lifestyle Image Credit: Shutterstock

The myth about you needing a windfall of cash to be considered for such an account is long gone. With a minimum salary transfer of Dh20,000 a month, you can now qualify for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's Privilege Club.

And get rates, benefits and services most people living in the UAE will never receive. Be part of the privileged few who qualify for priority banking. And their numbers are on the rise in the UAE.

Members of ADCB Privilege Club can look forward to a priority banking experience with best-in-class wealth management solutions, life insurance and a host of other tailored offers that compliment your lifestyle. Here are the top perks why you need to join the Privilege Club:

Bespoke services

With ADCB Privilege Club, your dedicated relationship manager will be at your service

Forget about being stuck on the phone listening to a recording telling you to press 1 for Arabic and 2 for English. With ADCB Privilege Club, your dedicated relationship manager will be at your service, assisting with your requests and helping you invest your assets. Explore options to grow your wealth with the best-in-class wealth management solutions such international mutual funds, structured products, systematic investments plans and much more.

What’s more, with ADCB’s Service Guarantee, our promise to meet your requests in two working days. We offer our customers commitment on quality, turnaround time, differentiated service offering and efficient management of customer complaints and service recovery.

Dinner + movie nights

What's the plan for dinner? Get 20 per cent off Talabat orders

If you love the idea of dinner and a movie, the ADCB Privilege Club is perfect for you. All members have an opportunity to get the TouchPoints Platinum Credit Card complimentary, which allows you to enjoy four 'buy one, get one' complimentary movie tickets with VOX, including 2D, 3D, VIP and IMAX. This includes 20 per cent off Talabat orders up to Dh20 per order for two orders a month.

Enhance your lifestyle

Escape to a world of thrills and heart-pounding experiences at Yas Island

As a member of ADCB's Privilege Club, you will also get a complementary Platinum debit card that comes loaded with impressive lifestyle rewards. This includes 20 per cent discount on three rides a month with Careem, up to 30 per cent discount on airfare and hotel bookings with Cleartrip and a 15 per cent discount on tickets and annual passes at Yas Island.

Supporting everyday life

Image Credit: Shutterstock

No one enjoys being charged fees to withdraw cash while abroad, and this can sting when you’re hit with not just a withdrawal fee from the issuing ATM, but also your bank. ADCB’s Privilege Club has factored in fee waivers, with 2 free ATM withdrawals in the GCC, as well as up to six free ATM transactions in the UAE when using non-ADCB ATMs. Add to this six free online remittances and free inward remittances.

Lounge in style

ADCB’s Touch Points Platinum Credit Card rewards you with the best airport lounges in the region and international

Whether you fly a little or a lot, who doesn’t like that oasis of calm in a crowded airport? Complimentary refreshments and free Wi-Fi while waiting to board your flight is just what you need. ADCB’s Touch Points Platinum Credit Card rewards you with the best airport lounges in the region and international. Unlock access to more than 1,000 airport lounges across the world via LoungeKey. In addition, the Touchpoints Platinum Debit card from Mastercard also offers you with unlimited Lounge Access at over 25 Airports in the Middle East.

Preferred banking

Take advantage of preferential pricing across all ADCB products and services

As a priority banking customer, you get special treatment, and perks that will work together to match your lifestyle. Take advantage of preferential pricing across all ADCB products and services. This means more attractive rates when you take our loans, as well as favorable foreign exchange rates.

What’s more, with ADCB’s Product Guarantee, we ensure you complete peace of mind! When you apply for our retail asset products like credit cards, personal loans, car Loans and overdraft facilities you have the option to cancel and receive a full refund within the stipulated time. No questions asked!

We have you covered

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Having life insurance protects your family and other people who may depend on you for financial support. And nothing like it if you get it free. Privilege Club members get a complimentary life insurance cover of Dh50,000.

The things you do add up to the things you want

The award-winning rewards programme rewards you for all the ways you bank. As an ADCB customer, you earn points every time you spend with your debit or credit card and when you invest or opt for a finance solution through ADCB. You even get points when you use the bank's e-channels.