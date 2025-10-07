Baker & Co. Associates to host Envestors’ inaugural UK Innovator Founder Visa roadshows in the UAE

Empowering global entrepreneurs

Founded in 2004, Envestors has earned a stellar reputation for connecting ambitious entrepreneurs with investors who can fuel their growth. Since becoming a UK government-approved endorsing body in 2019, the firm has played a pivotal role in helping global founders establish thriving businesses in Britain and progress towards permanent settlement.

Through the Innovator Founder Visa programme, Envestors has assessed more than 2,000 international applications – 30 per cent led by women, far exceeding industry averages. Collectively, the entrepreneurs endorsed by Envestors have raised over £40 million (Dh690 million), created 180 jobs, and paved the way for 96 innovators to achieve UK settlement.

“The UK’s strength has always been its openness to talent,” said Dr Kevin Lomax, Chairman of Envestors. “Through the Innovator Founder Visa, we’re not just endorsing businesses; we’re investing in the future of innovation.”

At the helm of this mission is Scott Haughton, Envestors’ COO and MBEB Concession Lead, whose leadership has been instrumental in turning the endorsement framework into a catalyst for measurable economic growth.