Low-fare carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has just ferried over one million passengers, the airline said on Monday.
To celebrate the milestone, the lucky traveller on Monday’s flight from Abu Dhabi to Athens received 12 free tickets to explore the airline’s destinations.
The airline has so far flown over 6,000 flights since its launch in January 2021.
Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are extremely proud of our phenomenal growth, expanding our network to more than 36 exciting and varied destinations, with ambitious targets to expand to even more destinations in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. We continue to serve a growing segment of travellers, of all backgrounds, providing affordable packages with great memories and experiences to remember. We are committed to providing people throughout the region with incredible value for money, a great product, as well as great customer service. We look forward to celebrating more milestones in the future and sure we will be celebrating one million passengers soon.”
Mark Souter, Senior Vice President Aviation Development of Abu Dhabi Airports, added: “We are delighted to witness Wizz Air Abu Dhabi celebrating this important milestone, which illustrates the sustained growth that the airline has enjoyed since the start of their operations. We are pleased to see the valuable contributions Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has been making towards our network expansion at Abu Dhabi International Airport.”
The airline has a fleet of six new Airbus A321neo aircraft.