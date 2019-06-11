An India Meteorological Department scientist monitors Cyclone Vayu inside his office in Ahmedabad, India. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: As a cyclone barrels towards India’s west coast, UAE-based airlines on Tuesday said their flights to India are operating on schedule.

Cyclone Vayu is expected to hit the Gujarat coast over the next two days, bringing heavy rain and wind speeds of between 75km/h and 135km/h.

Airlines are monitoring updates on the cyclone to determine whether any rescheduling is necessary, and will provide updates if the weather deteriorates.

The cyclone is expected to be closest to the Saurashtra Cost by June 12, with experts warning that it may bring rain till June 14.

Flydubai said that its flights to Chennai and Kochi in India as well as Colombo in Sri Lanka will take an alternative air path from the usual one to avoid severe weather disruptions. A spokesperson for the carrier said there will be no change to the time of departures, however.