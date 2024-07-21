Dubai: The United Arab Emirates, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), held a round of Air Services Consultation's with the Civil Aviation Authority of the People's Republic of China (CAAC) on 16th and 17th July in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

The aim was to enhance bilateral air transport relations between the two countries and to increase air connectivity. The UAE delegation was led by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA.

The negotiations resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase air connectivity between the airports of the UAE and the airports of China.

Additionally, both parties agreed to enhance cooperation and collaboration in the civil aviation sector and to explore new initiatives that would strengthen bilateral relations in the aviation sector.

In this context, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, highlighted the authority's dedication to enhancing air transport services, bolstering its international presence, and improving air connectivity to benefit the UAE's national carriers. He expressed commendation for the agreements reached during the discussions, foreseeing a substantial positive impact on the economic sectors of mutual interest.

He emphasised the significance of collaboration and the exchange of expertise between the two countries in areas of aviation security, safety, air transport, aviation industry and investments in the aviation sector.