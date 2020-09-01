In the last year, Dubai-based Jetex has seen a 200 per cent increase in passenger traffic

Image Credit: Supplied

Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO, Jetex, – a private jet terminal operator based in Dubai - says that in the last year, passenger traffic increased 200 per cent.

Mardini also says that more than 70 per cent of his new customers are passengers who previously flew commercially in business or first class.

He says that his clients are prioritising safe travel and that in some cases, the cost of private jet travel can be comparable to flying on commercial airlines.

“With private jets, the priority is how safe you are. We have started promoting group charters, where families, friends and companies can share the cost.

“McKinsey released a study last month where they said that, if you are flying on a commercial airline, you will be exposed to 700 touch points whereas if you are flying on a business aviation flight, you will be exposed to between 20 and 30 touch points. This is a huge safety difference.

“I had a passenger who flew to Mykonos and who had read the study. He counted how many touch points he had before he reached the private jet and he said it was 21.”

Jetex operates 37 terminals across the world, from Tokyo and Paris to Dubai and São Paulo. It is the leading private jet terminal operator in the GCC and Europe and the first company to be awarded five-stars in The Global Star Rating System by H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Each month, Jetex operates more than 300 flights and Mardini says that travel can be arranged within the GCC and to Europe in around three hours. Passengers can arrive 10 minutes before their flight.

Safety-first

With high-net-worth passengers increasingly prioritising safety, Jetex have multiple measures to ensure their clients are protected from the risk of Covid-19 when they travel. “We have our own laboratory where we test all the passengers coming here and it takes us six hours to get the results. We also have the terminal cameras where, as passengers arrive, their temperature is measured and their faces are scanned,” says Mardini.

“One of the latest innovations is the bipolar cabin ionisation technology, which allows us to sanitise private jet cabins without the use of harmful chemicals.”

Currently, for leisure travel, popular destinations include Mykonos, Turkey, Croatia and Macedonia. For business, London, Paris and Geneva remain key markets.

Jetex's Dubai private jet terminal Image Credit: Pictures: Antonin Kelian Kallouche Jetex's Dubai private jet terminal Image Credit: Pictures: Antonin Kelian Kallouche Jetex's Dubai private jet terminal Image Credit: Pictures: Antonin Kelian Kallouche View gallery as list

A five-star terminal

Jetex’s terminal in Dubai, which was built three years ago, is unlike any commercial airport. Zaha Hadid-designed furniture provides an artistic spark to the sense of tranquil luxury. There is a piano, a high-end family space and even sleep pods.

On the runway sit three Rolls Royce’s, primed to deliver travellers to their flights in the height of luxury. Flashes of orange punctuate the environment, reflecting Jetex’s identity as a fresh and innovative product that’s unique to the market.

Mardini says that the terminal concept was based on his passion for luxury hospitality. “We made our own KPIs about how long you spend checking in and out of a hotel and we established that the process needed to be achieved within five to ten minutes. Our Guest Experience Team guide passengers to the aeroplane – it is exactly the same concept as a five-star hotel.”

“After we opened, we found that the customers love spending time in the terminal so they usually stay for between 20 and 30 minutes.” He recounts a recent experience where a client held his flight for 45-minutes to finish a game of billiards, a luxury that isn’t possible on commercial flights.

Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO, Jetex

Continued growth

Mardini is confident that the private jet travel market will continue to expand in the next five-years and has plans to announce new terminals in Asia Pacific and the US. “To accommodate new demand, Jetex has signed a number of exclusive partnerships and launched new services, such as a jet-to-yacht service in the Mediterranean, smaller luxury hotels, safari lodges and villas, and much more.”

He says none of Jetex’s global success however would’ve have been possible without the support of the UAE authorities. “The UAE can allow you fly into the country within three hours and we fully appreciate the unlimited support we receive from the government.”