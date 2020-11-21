Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will receive the first commercial flights from Indian value carrier SpiceJet on November 26, 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) is gearing up to receive the first commercial flights from Indian value carrier SpiceJet on November 26, 2020.

The development signals a steady return to normal economic activity following the COVID-19 pandemic, spokespersons for the two operations said, noting that with SpiceJet’s connection to 28 destinations across the Indian sub-continent and RAK Airport’s position as an expanding travel and logistics hub.

Operating an initial schedule of twice-weekly flights, SpiceJet’s first tranche of services will connect travelers to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, allowing passengers to fly to 28 destinations within India, with further destinations to be added moving forward.

“The commencement of SpiceJet passenger flights into RAK Airport is a significant step forward in helping the UAE get back to a normal footing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian expatriate community in the UAE numbers almost 3.5 million people and constitutes 27 percent of the population, making connectivity between our two countries an imperative,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

SpiceJet’s forthcoming commencement of commercial operations from RAK Airport will see flight SG 160, a Boeing 737-800 with 189-passenger capacity, depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi at 22:30 on Thursday and Sunday, landing at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport at 00:50 on Friday and Monday. The return flight SG 161 departs RAK Airport at 01:50 on Monday and Friday, landing in Delhi at 06:40. More SpiceJet destinations across the Indian sub-continent will be added in the coming months.

“SpiceJet has played a pivotal role in opening up the UAE to Indian travellers and reconnecting families. As we enter the post-coronavirus phase, we are looking forward to continuing to play a vital role in Ras Al Khaimah’s ongoing growth and development, especially its tourist sector, which is anticipated to experience a surge in visitors now that travel restrictions are slowly being eased,” said Ajay Singh, CMD SpiceJet.

SpiceJet’s cheapest return flight ticket on the Delhi - Ras Al Khaimah - Delhi route is priced at Dh730, including free road transportation from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. RAK Airport’s catchment areas include Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Khorfakhan, Dibba and Umm Al Quwain.