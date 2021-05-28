Dubai: Starting June 1, Qatar Airways will have its full pre-pandemic US flight schedule, with Atlanta set to rejoin the network with four weekly flights. This raises the airline’s US gateway destinations to 12 – two more than before the COVID-19 disruption.
It will also raise the flight numbers frequencies to Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle, totalling more than 85 weekly flights across the US. These services will provide enhanced connectivity to several “leisure destinations, including Cape Town, Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar, along with other key traffic flows in Africa, Asia and the Middle East,” the carrier said in a statement.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Qatar Airways has remained committed to its passengers and trade partners in the US, maintaining continuous services while rebuilding its US network and launching two new destinations - San Francisco and Seattle.
“We have also strengthened our presence in the US through strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue that have enabled us to connect to more points in the US than any other airline.”
Qatar Airways recently launched a new programme that enables passengers to voluntarily offset the carbon emissions associated with their journey at the point of booking.