Dubai: Philippine Airlines has canceled some flights between Dubai and Manila, citing flight restrictions imposed by local authorities.
The following flights were canceled:
- Manila-Dubai-Cebu flights on October 31
- Manila-Dubai-Manila flights on November 1 and 2
“These cancellations and adjustments are beyond PAL’s control and prevent us from serving the urgent travel needs of our OFWs and other passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience,” said the national carrier in a Facebook post.
“We urgently appeal to the Philippine and Dubai authorities to work towards resolving the situation so that we may again be able to operate our planned schedule of flights to and from Dubai and make use of all our seats onboard each flight, for the best interests of our passengers,” said the airline.
Rebooking
The airline said affected passengers can opt to rebook their flight to a later date or convert their ticket to a travel voucher. They can also refund their ticket without facing any penalties.
Yellow-list
Last month, UAE was moved to Philippines’ ‘yellow list’ category, which is used to classify countries at moderate risk. Inbound international travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, coming from or with travel history from yellow-list nations within the past 14 days before their arrival in the Philippines should strictly follow the entry, testing, and quarantine protocols:
- Travelers should undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. They have to complete the first 10 days in a quarantine facility while the remaining four days must be spent under home quarantine in their respective local government units (LGUs) of destination.
- Travelers must undergo reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing on the seventh day, with the day of arrival as Day 1. Notwithstanding a negative test result, they have to complete their facility quarantine for 10 days.
- The Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) will strictly conduct symptoms monitoring during the 10-day isolation period of travelers.