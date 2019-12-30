A Lufthansa Airbus A320 takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. The latest industrial action affecting Lufthansa underscores fragile relations between Europe’s biggest airline group and labor representatives. Image Credit: Reuters

Berlin: Cabin crew at Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s Germanwings unit began a three-day strike Monday that will affect around 180 mostly domestic Eurowings flights out of about 1,200 scheduled during the New Year period.

The latest industrial action affecting Lufthansa underscores fragile relations between Europe’s biggest airline group and labor representatives as the company fights a continent-wide capacity war with low-cost carriers.

The UFO union called the action at Germanwings last week after failing to settle a long-running labor dispute with Lufthansa. Further strike action may be announced after Jan. 2, the union said.

Germanwings operates 30 of the approximately 140 aircraft at Lufthansa’s Eurowings unit and Eurowings said it “will continue to do everything possible to minimize the impact.”

“This strike is unfounded and incomprehensible to us,” it said on its website. “We are doing everything to offer our passengers a normal flight schedule between Christmas and New Year.”