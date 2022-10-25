MONTREAL: The International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) is set to host the Unmanned Aviation 2022 Symposia and Webinars at its Headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
Unmanned Aviation Symposia 2022 consists of three activities including the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Symposium (RPAS 2022), the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Industry (DRONE ENABLE 2022) Symposium and the DRONE ENABLE 2022 Webinar Series.
Both RPAS 2022 and DRONE ENABLE 2022 will take place in Montreal from November 7-9 and 14th to 16th November 14-16, 2022, respectively.
Stakeholders
The Unmanned Aviation Symposia 2022 activities will bring together key stakeholders from industry, academia, government and international organisations in the aviation sector to exchange research, best practices, lessons learned and respective challenges.
RPAS 2022 will provide an understanding of ICAO's work regarding the development and certification of RPAS, operators and operations and remote pilot licensing. Participants will learn about pertinent ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), as well as implementation of the certification processes for RPAS and RPAS operators, and licensing processes for remote pilots.
DRONE ENABLE 2022 will focus on ICAO's work relating to the operation of non-certificated unmanned aircraft systems and the systems that support such operations, such as UAS traffic management.
Advances
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about advances being made in support of UAS and UTM development activities and operations.
The DRONE ENABLE 2022 Webinar Series will address various topics related to UAS and UTM such as: separation provision, advanced air mobility management, automation certification, aerodrome activities and environmental/sustainability issues.
Everyone from industry professionals, to experienced regulators, to novel enthusiasts may benefit from the experience of international experts, and take away a global perspective on these key issues.
An exhibition will complement the Symposia, displaying a broad range of products and services.