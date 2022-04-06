Dubai: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will stop developing its Travel Pass digital health platform as COVID-19 restrictions are dropped worldwide.
“We continue to support current customers using the app. However, as COVID-19 restrictions are being rapidly lifted, the demand for sophisticated digital health wallets such as IATA Travel Pass is reducing,” a spokesperson for the industry body said.
“As such, we are not planning to develop the product beyond its current capabilities,” the spokesperson added.
The platform, which was first announced by IATA in late 2020, allows passengers to have a digital passport verified with all their pre-travel test or vaccination details to meet the requirements at the end destination. They are also able to share test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate smoother processing at airports.
Middle East airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways were among the first to trial the platform.
Etihad drops travel pass
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which operates its own travel platform, will no longer promote Travel Pass, the airline’s digital head said.
“IATA is stopping the development of Travel Pass - this means we will no longer promote it,” Frank Meyer, Etihad’s Chief Digital Officer, said. “According to IATA, the need is fading at the moment.”
“It never really caught momentum amongst airlines or customers,” Meyer added.
Meanwhile, the airline plans to continue deploying its ‘Verified To Fly’ travel platform across its global network. The platform, which allows travellers to validate their COVID-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport, is currently available for a vast majority of Etihad flights.