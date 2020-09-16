Manama: Krešimir Kučko will step down from his role as the Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air by the end of the month.
Joining in 2017, Kučko began his journey at Gulf Air by setting the organizations strategy with clear corporate goals and a concise five-year network and fleet expansion plan. He significantly cut costs while increasing its revenue, rolling out a host of updated services for passengers and cutting operational losses. This was achieved in a challenging operating environment characterized by fluctuating fuel prices, growing competition and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted the global aviation landscape.
“On behalf of Gulf Air’s Board of Directors, the airline’s management team and workforce I extend my thanks to him for his contributions and wish him success going forward,” said Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air’s Board of Directors.