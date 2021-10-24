Dubai: The Global Aerospace Summit will be held in person in Abu Dhabi from May 24-26, 2022 said Mubadala, the event’s organiser.
“The aerospace sector continues to evolve rapidly, constantly innovating and adapting to our new reality - Mubadala is continuing to invest in the sector, developing new partnerships and unlocking opportunities for future growth through the advancement of digitalization and automation technologies,” said Badr Al Olama, Executive Director – UAE Clusters, UAE Investments Platform, Mubadala Investment Company.
The event will cover a wide range of areas including sessions on commercial aviation, aerospace, MRO, defense, and space. The 2022 edition of the event will also include new elements such as a dedicated start-up programme, focusing driving investment in new enterprise and technology, and the Task Force Programme, which will address key challenges faced by the industry.
The Future Propulsion Working Group is a new feature of the Summit, which will focus on how the industry can accelerate the adoption of new technology with a particular emphasis on investment and infrastructure requirements. The event will also focus on driving partnership opportunities through Bilateral Priority Markets sessions.
There will also be a continuation of the NextGen Leaders programme, which is dedicated to capacity building and skills development of students, graduates and young professionals within the aerospace, defense and space industries.