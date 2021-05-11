Dubai: Starting tomorrow (May 12), those booked on Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi can validate their COVID-19 related travel documents before arriving at the airport.
Verified travellers can enjoy fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated ‘Verified to Fly’ desk for a quicker processing.
To use the Verified to Fly service, guests can sign-up by visiting 'Manage my Booking' and will receive further information on how to submit documents. Once the submission has been checked by the Verified to Fly team, guests will receive a ‘success’ email if their documents meet government requirements.
If requirements are missing or not met, the guest will be asked to resubmit or check their documents.