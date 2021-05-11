Abu Dhabi Airport
Starting Wednesday, Etihad passengers from Abu Dhabi Airport can clear all COVID-19 specific travel documentation well before arriving at the facility. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Dubai: Starting tomorrow (May 12), those booked on Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi can validate their COVID-19 related travel documents before arriving at the airport.

Verified travellers can enjoy fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated ‘Verified to Fly’ desk for a quicker processing.

To use the Verified to Fly service, guests can sign-up by visiting 'Manage my Booking' and will receive further information on how to submit documents. Once the submission has been checked by the Verified to Fly team, guests will receive a ‘success’ email if their documents meet government requirements.

If requirements are missing or not met, the guest will be asked to resubmit or check their documents.

Working on the network
'Verified to Fly' will be available for all travellers departing Abu Dhabi from May 12 (excluding China) and for flights departing Amman, Beirut, Dhaka and Manila shortly thereafter. Work is in progress to introduce the service on other destinations.