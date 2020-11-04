Dubai: Emirates airline on Wednesday confirmed that it offered some of its pilots unpaid leave for 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect global travel demand.
“We can confirm that we’ve offered some of our pilots unpaid leave for 12 months, with the possibility of an early recall back to duty depending on how quickly demand rebounds and our operational requirements,” an airline spokesperson told Gulf News. “During unpaid leave, the company will continue to provide accommodation, medical cover and other allowances. We decline to comment on further details.”
“We continue to do all we can to protect our talent pool for post-pandemic business recovery, but we also need to consider the impact of the current situation on our operations and cost base. Across the Group, we are implementing various offers including unpaid leave and more flexible working time models,” said Dubai’s national carrier.
UAE’s carriers have announced several job cuts since March when international borders were closed and global fleets grounded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in airlines burning through existing cash reserves or taking on more debt to meet daily expenses.
Emirates posted a profit of Dh1.7 billion for the year ended March 31, 2020, down 28 per cent from last year.