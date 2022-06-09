Dubai: Cebu Pacific is offering Dubai-Manila flights for a base fare of Dh2 from June 10 to 12, for travel between February 1, 2023 and May 31.
“Coming at the perfect time as the Philippines and the UAE have removed their quarantine measures and eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, this campaign presents a timely opportunity for the Philippines’ modern-day heroes to book their tickets early on for the next year’s vacation plans,” said Cebu in a statement.
A Cebu Pacific flight from Dubai to Manila currently costs around Dh2,800. Emirates airline is seen charging as much as Dh2,400 on the route.
The Philippines relaxed travel rules and reopened the country’s tourism sector to international travellers from February 10 — but has kept pre-departure reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test as a key requirement on many routes.
Travel rules
Filipino nationals may travel to the Philippines without any restrictions on their vaccination status. Unvaccinated foreign nationals will not be accepted for travel to the Philippines.
Travellers are considered fully vaccinated for COVID 19 under the following conditions:
- Received the complete dose of a vaccine at least 14 days before travel
- The vaccine administered was included in any of the following: Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) List, Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) issued by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration or Emergency Use Listing of the World Health Organization