Dubai: The First Class seating configuration will remain very important for Emirates in the future, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, during a media briefing on the second day of Dubai Airshow 2023.

And this is despite the airline’s exceptional performance with the Premium Economy seats, an offering the airline launched in May last year.

“When it comes to our numbers on the (performance) of Premium Economy, what we have achieved so far is beyond our expectations. This is doing so well, and we will continue seeing it on different routes on the Emirates network as more aircraft are fitted with these seats,” he said. In October this year, Emirates debuted its Premium Economy services to Mumbai, India.

While acknowledging the success of Premium Economy, Sheikh Ahmed confirmed the permanence of the First Class configuration with Emirates. He intriguingly hinted at introducing a ‘different’ seat offering in the near future. He told the media, “You will see something else delivered within the new aircraft of Emirates that would be coming in the future.” The airline Chairman did not disclose details and said, ‘it will be a surprise’.

Sheikh Ahmed also mentioned the flexibility of First Class configurations, saying, “We have to take the First Class configuration route by route; maybe on some routes, we may have a two-class configuration.”

Is IPO in the pipeline?

Commenting on when and if the Emirates Group would consider an initial public offering (IPO), Sheikh Ahmed said, “I think it is a good thing to see there would be ten companies in Dubai that would IPO and I think so far there have been five. But the decision on when Emirates (Group) would IPO is with the government (of Dubai.”

Stake in other airlines?

Dismissing speculations about potential stake acquisitions in other international carriers, including Sri Lankan, Sheikh Ahmed confirmed that Emirates has no such plans. He said, “We are focused on growing our business here and continuing to do that.” Additionally, he commended plane lessor DAE for its substantial acquisitions in recent years, noting that these moves have significantly expanded its fleet size to 500 aircraft.