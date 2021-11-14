Visitors get to see and experience the latest in aeronautical engineering and more at the Dubai Airshow 2021 at Dubai World Central in Dubai, on Sunday November 14, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: GAL, a subsidiary of UAE defence technology entity EDGE, has been awarded a performance-based logistics (PBL) contract to supply the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (AFAD) with maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and specialised support services.

The three-year Dh11 billion ($3 billion) PBL contract will see GAL support the AFAD with their “operational readiness while providing comprehensive safety and flexibility,” said the company in a statement.

“It underscores our performance excellence and reliability as one of the region’s leading MRO service providers. With the combined strength of our team, we will leverage our cutting-edge capabilities to service AFAD’s fleet and ensure optimised operational readiness, safety, and self-reliance,” said Sheikh Mohammed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman, GAL.

“We are confident that this collaboration will provide strong foundations for future growth and enable us to continue fulfilling our longstanding vision of addressing customer needs with agility and precision,” he added.

The deal allows military customers to seek aviation MRO services organised under a cost per flight hour model, and also facilitates ongoing improvements.

“At a time when safety and security are of the utmost importance, it is a privilege to serve our nation and to contribute to the mission readiness of its air force. In line with this priority, across EDGE, we are building our capabilities to enable a secure future for the UAE and beyond,” said Khalid Al Breiki, President - Mission Support, EDGE, and Managing Director of GAL.

“Signing this contract represents the trust our team has built with the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, allowing us to further grow our workforce of UAE nationals, and, most importantly, providing world-class support to our customer’s growing fleet,” said Al Breki.

New products

EDGE launched a series of new additions to its product portfolio of advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). QX-5 and QX-6, modern vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, and Rash 2H, a high-precision guided munition system – all designed and manufactured in the UAE – were unveiled on the first day of Dubai Airshow 2021.

“New, intelligent and autonomous systems are at the core of EDGE’s drive for innovation and new capabilities, which is reflected in the Group’s on-going R&D investments in this domain,” said Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE.