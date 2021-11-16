Dubai: Boeing and Air Tanzania have struck a deal for a 787-8 Dreamliner, a 767-300 Freighter and two 737 MAX jets at the Dubai Air Show. The aircraft will be used to expand services from the country to new markets across Africa, Asia and Europe.
“Our flagship 787 Dreamliner is popular with passengers, providing ultra-efficiency for our long-haul growth,” said Air Tanzania CEO Ladislaus Matindi. “The introduction of the 737 MAX and 767 Freighter will give Air Tanzania exceptional capability and flexibility to meet passenger and cargo demand within Africa and beyond.”
The order, valued at more than $726 million at list prices, was previously unidentified on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website, said Boeing in a statement.
Based in Dar es Salaam, Air Tanzania will expand its current fleet of 787s, leveraging the new 737s for its regional network and the 767 Freighter to capitalize on Africa’s burgeoning cargo demand. “Africa is the third fastest-growing region worldwide for air travel, and Air Tanzania is well-positioned to increase connectivity and expand tourism throughout Tanzania,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s Senior Vice-President of Commercial Sales & Marketing.
Boeing’s 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that, by 2040, Africa’s airlines will require 1,030 new airplanes valued at $160 billion and aftermarket services such as manufacturing and repair worth $235 billion, supporting growth in air travel and economies across the continent.
Another deal
Boeing and UAE-based aircraft leasing firm Sky One FZE announced a sales agreement for three 777-300 airplanes.Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “With the addition of three 777-300s powered by Rolls Royce engines to our fleet, we plan to operate additional commercial flights and further diversify our air charter service offerings,” said Charles Azar, CEO of Sky One FZE.