Dubai airport double down on cargo

Dubai International Airport is taking steps to increase cargo operations by working with freight operators to maintain supply chains.



Last month, the volume of fruit and vegetables handled at the airport was up 88 per cent year-on-year to 18,164 tonnes, while pharmaceuticals rose 49 per cent (to 12,500 tonnes) amid an increase in global demand for such goods.



The airport said it is taking "stringent measures" to ensure the santisation of its cargo and freight facilities. Paul Griffiths, CEO, said that during this "unprecedented global crisis," there has been a move by the airport to accommodate a larger number of dedicated cargo flights to maintain the supply of food and equipment into the UAE.