Manama: The UAE is set to make a strong presence at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS2022), which will take place at Sakhir Airbase in Manama November 9 - 11.

Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airline is set to bring an A380, the world’s largest commercial aircraft, to the Bahrain Airshow. And with its latest Premium Economy class addition, this aircraft features 4 classes that passengers can choose from.

The airline will also be showcasing its Embraer Phenom 100 training aircraft, industry reports said ahead of the event.

Emirates Flight Training Academy uses the Embraer Phenom 100EV entry-level jets in Dubai Image Credit: Emirates Media Centre

Only the best for First

The A380 on display in Bahrain will feature Emirates' top-notch First class offerings which include a recently upgraded Shower Spa and OnBoard Lounge along with its Bulgari amenities kits and private suites. In a recent media announcement the airline said that Emirates’ famous Shower Spa will feature new colour tones with a hand-stencilled motif of a Ghaf tree.

This is also a chance for aviation enthusiasts and industry experts to try the new Premium Economy offering, which is only available on six of the carrier's routes as of now. 120 aircraft, including A380s and Boeing 777s, have been earmarked for upgrades by the carrier which will see the addition of this new class onboard. By March 2025, all 120 retrofitted aircraft will be back in service.

According to Emirates, the A380 Premium Economy cabin on display offers 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. Each seat has a generous pitch of up to 40-inches, is 19.5 inches wide, and comfortably reclines 8 inches with ample room to stretch out.

The airline has announced plans to introduce Premium Economy service on its routes to New York JFK, San Francisco, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore, by end of March 2023.

UAE at BIAS

The UAE Pavilion at BIAS 2022 will offer latest ‘Made in the UAE’ products, technologies, solutions and services by leading defense companies, including Edge, Yahsat, GAL, Al Hamra, Ammroc and Calidus.

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Director of Corporate Communications at Tawazun Council, said, “BIAS 2022 gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase our innovative products and solutions, engage with the international aerospace and aviation sectors and identify opportunities for long term partnerships. With many key Emirati players taking part, we expect the UAE National Pavilion to be one of the Show’s major attractions.”

The 2022 edition of Bahrain International Airshow will see industry-leading professionals and organisations gather at the ‘Gateway to the Gulf’ to do business, network and discuss the key challenges facing the sector as it heads into 2023.