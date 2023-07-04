Airbus is working on an elongated carbon-composite wing with folding tips that could feature on its next-generation airliner, as the European manufacturer seeks to eke out more fuel savings and improve the industry’s environmental footprint.

The European planemaker is trying to squeeze similar efficiency gains from the design as it aims to derive from future cutting-edge engines, said Sue Partridge, the head of Airbus’s Wing of Tomorrow program. That means longer and more slender wings, she said.

The new wings are part of Airbus’s roadmap toward its next workhorse model set to hit the market around the middle of next decade. The current top-selling narrowbodies from Airbus and Boeing Co. are decades-old designs and have relied on upgrades like new engines to maintain their sales momentum.

Now manufacturers are embracing more radical ideas and materials to push fuel efficiency for their all-new models that remain more than a decade away from commercial service.

“This is an opportunity for us to experiment, for us to try more than one option, and for us to then do trades to see which is the best option,” said Partridge, who is also head of Airbus’s Filton site near Bristol, a hub of research and development as well as some wing manufacturing.

One challenge will be to produce the new wings on a large scale and at comparatively low cost, said Partridge. That’s because the single-aisle program for which they’re destined is churned out in much greater numbers than widebody models like the A350, which already uses composite-material wings.

Aircraft wings are among the most complex part of an aircraft, and Airbus has focused production of wings for most of its aircraft in the UK. From here they are then sent by Beluga transport aircraft or barge to final assembly lines around the world.

Boeing has also teased at a radical new wing design, called the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing concept, or TTBW, in collaboration with NASA. The idea is built around extra-long and super-thin wings, including stabilising struts, that spread over the top of the fuselage.

Partridge, who began as an apprentice at the site more than three decades ago, said a folding tip would allow planes to have longer wings while still being able to operate within existing airport infrastructure.

Folding wing tips already exist on the upcoming Boeing 777X jet that’s set to enter commercial service in 2025. The 11-foot (3.3 meters) tip is hoisted up with the help of an actuation system, allowing the aircraft to remain within the wingspan of the current 777 model when on the ground.

The A350 pioneered composite wings for Airbus, using layered carbon-fiber structures that are baked in giant ovens and are among the largest such structures in use on aircraft today. While Airbus has gained valuable expertise with its larger models, monthly production of narrowbodies is multiples of larger jets and they are put through far more daily flight cycles.