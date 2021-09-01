Dubai: Air India is resuming flights from Indore to Dubai starting from today amid easing of international entry protocols and upsurge in passenger demand.
Flight from Indore – the 14th destination on Air India’s UAE network - will be operated every Wednesday.
“Overall, Air India has achieved an impressive load factor of over 90 per cent on the UAE-India sectors during the last quarter,” said the airline. “With clear signals that passenger confidence for international travel is returning, the airline is advancing its plans to increase its capacity and services on the UAE-India-UAE network.”
Indore, the commercial capital of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, is also an educational hub.
UAE has resumed issuing tourist visas for fully vaccinated people from all countries. This includes countries from where travel was previously banned such as India and Pakistan.
Tourist visa applicants must be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). Tourists will also need to do a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport, with the previous requirements remaining valid for non-vaccinated groups.