Dubai: An Air India plane flying from Delhi to San Francisco was forced to divert and land in Russia after it developed a technical issue with one of its engines, the airline said on Tuesday.
The 216 passengers onboard are being offered support on the ground and will be provided with alternative options to reach their destinations at the earliest opportunity, Air India said, adding the plane also carried a crew of 16.
“Air India flight AI173 of date operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia,” Air India said in a statement.
“The passengers are being provided all support on the ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on the ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” it added.
An Air India flight from Chennai to Singapore was diverted to Malaysia due to bad weather and congestion in April this year.